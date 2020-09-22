BT Sports: Principals’ Cup Will No Longer Rely On Stars Based Overseas

Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare stressed that it was of no need begging Nigerian Stars that are based overseas in pledging commitment to Super Eagles following revamp of National Principals’ Cup competition.

He made this disclosure during unveiling of the National Principal’s Cup logo at Eko Hotel and Suites.

“With the initiation of the National Principal’s Cup, there won’t be need to solicit with Arsenal’s wing back, Bukayo Saka as well as other players to play for the National side again”, he said.

“The partnership made with Hideaplus in using grassroot event is targeted at revamping the Cup competition.

“The focus should be on seeking and finding football talents at grassroot level instead of relying heavily on stars that are based overseas.

Similarly, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick stated that substantiate support would be provided by the federation to organizers of the competition.

“We have good collaboration with the Cup organizers, our job is to provide them with Technical support in ensuring that everything goes according to plan”, he added.