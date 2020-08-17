BT Sports: PSG Says Keylor Navas Is Injured, Set To Miss Semi-final Clash With Leipzig

Paris Saint-Germain has said that their first choice goalkeeper Keylor Navas will miss the club’s match against Leipzig due to injury encountered game against Atalanta.

The Costa Rica International in the game with Atalanta, came off the field with what was believed by the club to be result of muscular issues and is now ruled out in the game against Leipzig on Tuesday.

Navas is set to be replaced by Spanish goalkeeper, Sergio Rico who before now, has had just nine outings with the French outfit.

PSG will also be boosted by players that trained, despite missing the club’s game against Atalanta through injury. Marco Veratti, Layvin Kurzawa were involved in preparatory training. However Idrissa Gueye is major doubt for the encounter.

The coach, Thomas Tuchel will replace him with either of these midfield players, Leandro Paredes, Marquinhos, or Ander Herrera.