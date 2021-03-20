BT Sports: Real Madrid Face Liverpool As Bayern Tackle PSG In Champions League Quarter-Finals

Friday’s draw threw up a clash between holders Bayern Munich and last year’s finalists Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of this season’s Champions League, while Liverpool will face Real Madrid.

The draw also pitted Premier League side Chelsea against Porto, with Manchester City set to play Borussia Dortmund in the other tie.

Last August, Bayern defeated PSG 1-0 behind closed doors in Lisbon to win their sixth European Cup.

The first leg is set to be played in Germany on April 6 or 7, with the return in Paris a week later.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino, who was appointed in January and oversaw a 5-2 aggregate win over Barcelona in the last 16, said to PSG’s official website tgta, “The draw is, of course, a difficult one, and surprises exist, but we’re going to play against the team that is the best on the continent at the moment.

“We’re optimistic, the team will be competitive, we knocked out Barcelona and now we are focused on Bayern, with one objective, that of qualifying for the semi-finals.”

Meanwhile, the meeting of Liverpool and Real Madrid is another re-run of a recent final, with the Spaniards beating the Reds 3-1 in Kiev in 2018 to win the last of their record 13 titles to date.

The reds bounced back from that to lift the trophy for the sixth time in Madrid a year later, but their Premier League title defence this season has unravelled, with the Anfield club sixth in the table having lost nine times in 17 games in 2021.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are due to be away from home in the first leg, but it remains to be seen where that match will be played.

City will be strong favourites against Dortmund, with the winner of that tie going through to a semi-final showdown with either Bayern or PSG.

See Full Draw:

Quarter-finals

Bayern Munich (GER) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Porto (POR) v Chelsea (ENG)

Manchester City (ENG) v Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Real Madrid (ESP) v Liverpool (ENG)

First legs April 6/7, second legs April 13/14