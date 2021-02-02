BT Sports: Real Madrid President, Florentino Perez, Tests Positive For COVID-19

By Seun Adeuyi

Real Madrid president, Florentino Pérez, has contracted the dreaded COVID-19, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

This is coming less than two weeks after manager, Zinedine Zidane, tested positive for the virus.

Zidane had tested positive before Real Madrid’s away La Liga 4-1 win against Alaves on January 23.

“Real Madrid CF communicates that our president Florentino Pérez has given a positive result in the COVID-19 tests to which he is subjected periodically, although he does not present any symptoms,” the statement read partly.

It said Perez will be in isolation in the next couple of days.