BT Sports: Replace Arteta With Viera – Gallas Tells Arsenal

By Onwuka Gerald

Ex-Chelsea defender, William Gallas, has charged underperforming Arsenal to hire former legend Patrick Vieira if they are to sack Mikel Arteta.

Intense pressure is on Arteta after overseeing a poor run of results lately at the Emirates, as Arsenal currently sits in 15th position ahead of Saturday’s trip to Everton.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea defender, Gallas who was one time a captain of Arsenal FC, feels Arteta is out of his depth.

According to him, “It will be good if another club legend Vieira, who was recently sacked by Nice, reunite with the club.

“Viera for me is more experienced than Mikel because he’s managed in America and he spent time at Nice.

“He was then captain of Arsenal, so he knows the club very well. Patrick i think is the right guy should incase they sack Mikel Arteta”, Gallas added.