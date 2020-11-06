BT Sports: ‘Replicate Club Form With Super Eagles’ – Rohr Charges Chukwueze

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr is has praised the current form of Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze, after he scored in his team’s 2-0 thrashing of Real Valladolid in Spanish League.

Having already called up the striker for AFCON qualifier game against Sierra Leone, Rohr charged the player to replicate goal scoring form for the Eagles.

“So far, we are delighted with goals Chukwueze and Aina scores for their club side. However, we hope they do same for us”, he said.

Rorh also expressed delight about the negative COVID-19 result of his side’s goalkeeper Sebastian Osigwe, whom he said would join the team for the qualifiers.

He however fumed over injured Moses Simon and Kenneth Omeruo encountered and are both ruled out of the AFCON Qualifiers.