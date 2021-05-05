BT Sports: Riyad Mahrez Brace Secures First Champions League Final For Manchester City

Winger Riyad Mahrez scored twice on Tuesday night to help his club, Manchester City book a first-ever Champions League final match, beating PSG 4-1 on aggregate.

City began the game with a 2-1 advantage from last week where the Algerian also scored the winner.

The final will be Pep Guardiola’s first since he won the competition with Barcelona in 2011.

Prolific forward Kylian Mbappe started on the substitute bench for PSG. The French club thought they had a chance to cut the deficit after referee Bjorn Kuipers awarded a penalty against Oleksandr Zinchenko for handball. However, Kuipers overturned his original decision after replays showed the ball clearly hit the full-back’s shoulder.

In the 11th minute, Mahrez opened scoring and double his tally in the 63rd to put the game beyond PSG.

City will play either Chelsea or Real Madrid in the final. Both face-off today at Stamford Bridge.

The final is billed for May 29 at the Attaturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.