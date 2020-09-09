BT Sports: Ronaldo Eyes New Goals Record After Win Against Sweden

Cristiano Ronaldo with brace for Portugal against 10 man Sweden, became the first European football player to reach 100 goals at the international level.

CR7 as he is popularly called by fans, scored his 100th goal from a free-kick that also resulted to Sweden’s midfielder, Gustav Svensson receiving his marching orders from the ref after booked for the second time in the game.

Ronaldo who is setting sights on 109 goals scored by Iranian Ali Daei’s scored his 101th by curling a shot from 20 yards into the far corner of the net.

Interviewed after the game, he said to have reached landmark of 100 goals is quite special, says he will not stop but will now go for the record. “Its no obsession, but I am calm and everything will work out just fine”.

“I missed the first game due to injury I had in my toes, I always knew I would be available for this.

“Nothing is certain at the moment, everything depends on God, added that he is happy to player with young Portugal players on the field”, he added.