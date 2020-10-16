BT Sports: Ronaldo May Have Violated COVID-19 Protocols – Italian Minister

According to Italy’s Sports Minister, Vincenzo Spadafora, Cristiano Ronaldo may have breached health guidelines by flying to Portugal for international service.

Ronaldo had returned two negative COVID-19 samples, according to reports from Italy, but wanted one more before being formally given permission to leave fiduciary isolation and fly to his homeland.

He played a part in Portugal’s goalless draws with Spain and France, but after testing positive for respiratory disease, he was ruled out of Wednesday ‘s victory against Sweden.

On Wednesday, Juventus announced that Ronaldo had returned to Turin on a medical flight approved by the relevant health authorities.

Although Juve assumed, however, that the forward behaved within the regulations, Spadafora disagreed.

Asked if Ronaldo ‘s travel violated the protocols of coronavirus, Italy’s sports minister responded, Yeah, “I think so. If the health authority has not been specifically authorized”.