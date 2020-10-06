BT Sports: Sancho Apologizes After Violating COVID-19 Protocols At Party

Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho has issued an apology after he was seen partying with fellow international teammates, Ben Chilwell and Tammy Abraham.

The birthday party was held at Abraham’s place in London, and the Football Association (FA) is still looking into the issue before deciding how best to punish the players.

Part COVID-19 guideline in the United Kingdom forbids gathering of more than six persons. However, about 20 persons were present at Abraham’s birthday party.

Sancho via his Instagram page explained he was totally sorry for contravening the COVID-19 safety guidelines, adding that he wasn’t aware of limited gathering rule.

“I accept full responsibilities for my actions and will learn from this”, he stated.

England ordered the players to hold international duty resumption as FA proceeds with their investigation.

They will play a friendly against Wales on Thursday.