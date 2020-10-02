BT Sports: Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open

Former three-time champion, Serena Williams withdraws from French Open after suffering an Achilles injury.

She won the French Open in 2002, 2013 and 2015.

Williams was supposed to play her second round match against Tsvenana Pironkova on Wednesday.

The three-time champion stated that she needs at least four to six weeks of sitting down idle due to injury encountered.

“It is really difficult to walk at the moment, talk more of playing a tennis game. She explained that signs of not being able to work properly shows that the injury is a serious one.

“Achilles is one injury any athlete shouldn’t joke with, it is one of the worst a person can suffer from. I really wish to get better as soon as possible”, she hoped.

She picked up the injury during her US Open semifinal defeat in the hands of Victoria Azarenka.

Williams added that she is unsure as to if she will play another tournament for the remainder of year 2020.