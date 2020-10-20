BT Sports: “Sign Upamecano In January” — Carragher Urges Liverpool After Van Dijk Injury Blow

Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher says the reds need to do whatever it takes to sign RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano in January.

Liverpool during the weekend lost Netherlands international, Virgil Van Dijk to a serious knee injury.

Van Dijk was forced off early in the Reds’ 2-2 draw with Merseyside rivals Everton after a wild challenge from Jordan Pickford.

Scans have since revealed he suffered damage to his anterior cruciate ligament, an injury that will ensure he misses the majority of the remainder of the season.

The Merseyside club have previously been linked with Upamecano and Carragher says Jurgen Klopp needs to bring him in as a matter of urgency when the January transfer window opens.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher said, “Liverpool’s next big signing had to be a centre-back anyway and I am talking next summer.

“Dejan Lovren went and they didn’t replace him so they only have three centre-backs and one of those, Joel Matip, is always injured.

“There are question marks now about Joe Gomez.

“So, there is no doubt that Liverpool had to go big in the transfer market next summer. That was the next one. That has now got to be brought forward to January 1, whoever the target was in the summer. Not the end of January.

“There is a young man everyone was talking about at Leipzig, Dayot Upamecano. I think he is only 6’1″ or 6’2”, so he is maybe not that aerial but if he is the one they wanted then bring it forward. Pay extra money and do it on January 1.”