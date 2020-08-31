BT Sports: Southgate Lauds Jadon Sancho’s Attitude Towards Manchester United Move

There has so far been speculations about the destination of Jadon Sancho, as Manchester United are believed to be firm favourites to land the player.

To that reason, England’s head coach, Gareth Southgate however has so far been impressed with the youngster, for the way he is handling the transfer situation with his current club.

The barrier at the moment, believed to be making the move not to have happened, is the price tag of the player, which is said to be around £107 million.

Manager Southgate has affirmed that there will be no further discussions of the players future when they meet for international duty.

“All I know at the moment is that the player is handling the situation maturely, and is also training well for start of new season.

“I think the coming weeks will surely put speculations concerning the players future to bed, as we will finally see he stays in Dortmund or see a move to Manchester United “, he added.