BT Sports: Sunshine Players Boycott Camp Over Five-Month Unpaid Salaries

In protest of five months of unpaid wages by the club, Nigeria Professional Football League players, Sunshine Stars, boycotted camp on Wednesday.

In preparation for the beginning of the 2020/21 NPFL season, the management of the Akure Gunners asked the players to resume camp on Wednesday.

BREAKING TIMES gathered that none of the players had resumed camping, at least not until they got paid.

One of the club’s players, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that because he couldn’t afford the transport fare, he is yet to leave his base for Akure.

He said, “I’m still at my base when I talk with you, because I have no money to fly down to Akure.”

“Things have been really rough and there’s no way I’m leaving here for the camp before I get charged. And I can also tell you that none of the players have made it to Wednesday’s camping.

Sunshine head coach Gbenga Ogunbote, meanwhile, is optimistic that players will enter the camp officials after the opening day boycott.

“The players are scheduled to return to camp today to begin training for the new season,” he said.