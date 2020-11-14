BT Sports: Super Eagles Captain Apologizes For Disappointing Draw In Benin City

By Adejumo Enock

Ahmed Musa, the Nigerian National Team Captain has apologized after a disappointing draw against Sierra Leone on Friday.

The Super Eagles captain apologised to Nigerians, acknowledging that they disappointed the fans during the game, as they threw up a first half four goals lead to the air and later drew the game.

The game kicked off at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City on Friday as part of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

On Friday at the Stadium, he apologized to the fans stating that they will ‘make it up’ in the reverse fixture in three days time.

Everton’s Alex Iwobi scored twice with goals from Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze making it 4-0 under 30 minutes.

In spite of the 30 minutes goals galore, the visitors did not give up as they mounted pressure on the Nigerian National Team with a spectacular comeback to take home a point.

“Dear Nigerians, on behalf of myself and my teammates we are really, really sorry for the disappointment of the game tonight,” the Captain stated via his twitter account.

“We know we made a very big mistake in the game but there’s nothing we can do, that’s football, sometimes we win, sometimes we lose.

“But we are going to correct our own mistake in the next game. Inshallah, we are doing all our best to see that we qualify to the AFCON and we know that we can do it.

He reiterated that “On behalf of myself and my teammates, we are very, very sorry for the game tonight and we are going to make it up. Thank you very much”

The Nigerian side will be travelling to Freetown with the hope of winning the game so as to have a strong lead on the group table.