BT Sports: Super Eagles Drop Three Places In October FIFA Rankings

Super Eagles of Nigeria has dropped three places and occupies 32nd position in the new released FIFA rankings.

Recall that in August, Eagles were previously rated as the 29th best footballing National team in the world.

Their results in the October international friendlies were not at all pleasant and made them drop three places to land in the 32nd position.

After losing 1-0 to Algeria, they went further to draw 1-1 with Tunisia.

Eagles are now fourth in Africa behind Senegal; Tunisia and Algeria respectively.

Meanwhile the next FIFA world ranking will be published on November 26, 2020.