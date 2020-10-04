BT Sports: Super Eagles Friendly Will Be Played Behind Closed Doors, Algerian FA Says

Algerian Football Federation has confirmed that their still to come international friendly with Nigeria will be played behind closed doors.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are expected to clash with the Desert Foxes in Austria on October 9.

The Federation made this confirmation via a statement made available through their website.

Algerian Federation explained that no football fans will gain entrance to the stadium even as Australian government gave approval to allow 10,000 fans into football stadiums.

The Algerian Federation in respect to its decision, received many requests on the issue, but still insisted that no fans will attend the friendly game between Nigeria and Algeria scheduled for October 9.

They also added that football fans would as well not be allowed in other friendly between Algeria and Mexico scheduled for October 13.