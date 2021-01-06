BT Sports: Super Eagles Midfielder, Onazi quits Sonderjyke

By Adejumo Enock

Nigerian International Footballer, Ogenyi Onazi has quitted from Danish club, Sonderjyke after he joined the club for free three months ago.

The Super Eagles Midfielder disclosed this via his Instagram Page on Tuesday.

Onazi made a total of four appearances in all competitions for Sonderjyke,

Onazi stated, “Appreciation. It was a pleasure working very hard and intense for these three months to attain this level of fitness with you guys”.

“Thank you for the love and support, I wish you guys all the best for the rest of the season”. The former Lille Player wrote on Instagram.