BT Sports: Superstar Messi Demands To Leave Barcelona ‘Immediately’ In Wake Of Humiliating Defeat

Superstar Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club after nearly two decades with the Spanish giants.

His Lawyers sent Barca a fax in which they announced Messi’s desire to rescind his contract “immediately” by triggering a release clause.

The club, however, maintains that the clause expired in June and he remains under contract until the end of the 2021 season.

Messi met with new Barca coach Ronald Koeman last week and told the Dutchman he saw himself “more out than in” the club, according to Spanish media.

The Spanish giants suffered a humiliating 8-2 defeat by German Champions Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in Lisbon earlier this month, resulting in the dismissal of coach Quique Setien after barely six months in charge.