BT Sports: Thiago Alcantara Contracts #COVID19

Premier League champions confirmed Liverpool on Tuesday, confirmed that mildfielder Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for COVID-19.

Thiago, 29, who joined from Bayern Munich this month, missed Monday’s 3-1 win over Arsenal.

“Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines.”

“The club has, and will continue to follow, all protocols relating to Covid-19 and Thiago will remain in self-isolation for the required period of time,” Liverpool said in a tweet.

He will miss another clash with Arsenal in the League Cup on Thursday aswell as Sunday’s trip to Aston Villa.

The Spanish international could be available for the Merseyside derby at Everton on October 17.