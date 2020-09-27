BT Sports: Thiago Alcantara Will Take Us To ‘Another Level’ — Says Liverpool’s Sadio Mane

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has said that new signing Thiago Alcantara will take the reds to “another level” as Jurgen Klopp seeks to build a new era of dominance at Anfield.

Thiago recently swap European champions Bayern Munich for the 2019-20 Premier League winners.

The signing has captured the imagination of Liverpool fans and players alike.

Mane also welcomed new arrivals Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said, “I think not only the fans are excited to see Thiago. For sure, especially me and my team-mates were really happy to have this kind of quality in our squad. It only makes us better.

“I can see from day one in training and the game against Chelsea what he is doing. And I’m sure he will take us to another level, for sure. And we’re looking forward to seeing Kostas and Diogo Jota as well, who is a really good signing for us. I’m really happy to have him as well.

“They are good players and they will also take us to another level, which for us is something incredible, and for the fans as well.”

Mane scored both goals in the 2-0 win over Chelsea which marked Thiago’s debut off the bench.

Thiago completed 75 passes representing the highest tally any player has recorded in a maximum of 45 minutes in the Premier League since Opta began collecting such data in 2003.