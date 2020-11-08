BT Sports: Tomori’s Part Of My Plan – Chelsea Manager

Frank Lampard, Chelsea Manager says Fikayo Tomori remains part of his plans despite falling out of favour this season.

Tomori, who is yet to start a game for Chelsea FC since February turned down a loan move to West Ham United on final day of transfer window.

Fikayo faces an uncertain future as the current Chelsea’s squad contains five centre-backs.

Though the Manager is yet to grant him a full-time Appearance this season, he claimed to be happy to see the young defender stay, even though he only handed him one substitute appearance in the league this season.

“I think there’s arguments on both sides,” Frank Lampard said.

“Fikayo is our contracted player. We know that West Ham were interested. Fikayo took the decision not to go and that’s well within his rights. That had no bearing on my thoughts at all. He’s still a developing player.

“When I say developing, he’s had a great two years. He has got himself into the England team, he was one of the best defenders in the Championship and then played 20-plus games for Chelsea.

“It’s normal for a young player sometimes, in a squad as competitive as ours, where there are periods where you maybe aren’t playing every week.”

The manager took Tomori on loan to Derby in the 2018-19 season and gave him plenty of opportunities last season.

“I’ve got no problem with Fikayo,” he added.

“I rely on him. That’s clear from when I took him to Derby and how I handled him last year. He’s been a fantastic player for me. He trains very well and when he gets his opportunity, like he had when he came on against Liverpool and in the Carabao Cup, it’s important he takes them.” he concluded.