BT Sports: Tuchel Fails To Win First Game As Chelsea Manager

Chelsea new manager, Thomas Tuchel, yesterday night failed to win his first game in charge of the club.

The former Paris Saint-Germain coach saw his new Chelsea team played a 0-0 draw against Wolves in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Recall that the German was appointed as Chelsea manager on Tuesday following the sacking of Frank Lampard on Monday.

Tuchel fielded the likes of Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi,Ziyech, Havertz and Giroud in his starting XI against Wolves.

Three changes (Abraham, Pulisic and Mount) were made during the encounter against the visitors.

His team dominated possession and had 14 shots but failed to find the back of the net against Wolves.

The former Dortmund gaffer will now hope to win his first game for Chelsea when they face Burnley on Sunday in their next fixture.