BT Sports: UEFA Asks FIFA To Review Controversial Handball Ruling

UEFA has recently asked FIFA to interfere with the handball ruling so as to thwart the growing frustration following numerous penalties awarded for the offence.

UEFA Chief, Aleksander Ceferin in a letter, told the football lawmakers to make adjustment to the handball rule that has been in place since March, so referees can once more judge when a player intentionally handles the ball.

Attempts made in deciding if situation where handling the ball is an offence has brought lots of controversies with has resulted in frustrations from the football community.

The letter comes a day after a controversial spot kick was awarded to Chelsea in their Champions League game against Rennes.

Reacting after the game, Rennes President, Nicolas Holveck expressed dissatisfaction with the decision as he called referee Felix Zwayer “the man of the match”.

According to him, “I would like someone to explain to me the rules of handball in the box”, he said.