BT Sports: United’s Nemanja Matic Retires From International Football

Manchester United player, Nemanja Matic has waved goodbye to country football, despite being named in the country’s recent player’s squad.

The player’s retirement was confirmed by the Director, Football Association of Serbia (FSS), Vladimir Matijasevic.

He said the decision by Matic was done to give opportunity to upcoming and potential players waiting to feature for the country in football games.

The midfielder according to him, boasts of 48 international caps for Serbia, but will now direct focus on his club side, Manchester United.

Matijasevic said he has discussed privately with the player, and that Matic didn’t specifically outline reasons for his retirement. “He just told me that it is time to give opportunity to the young ones.

The Director said further that Serbian Football Association, respects the decision taken by the midfield player. We wish him the very best in his remaining days with Manchester United.