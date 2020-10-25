BT Sports: Victor Moses Dedicates First Spartak Moscow Goal To #EndSARS Protesters

Winger Victor Moses has dedicated his first goal for his new club, Spartak Moscow to the #EndSARS protesters in Nigeria.

In his first start for the Russian giants, Moses scored Spartak’s second goal in the 33rd minute in the 3-1 win at Krasnodar, to improve their place at the top of the league table after 12 games.

Mass demonstrations have been taking place around the country in many states calling for an end to police violence, extortion, and extrajudicial killings, with many unarmed demonstrators assassinated by alleged state security operatives.

In the 67th minute, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner was replaced by Andrei Eshchenko.

After the game, the 29-year old devoted his goal to the demonstrators.

“A brilliant win today and a joy to get my first club goal. I dedicate my goal to the Nigerian people. ‘Enough is enough,’ tweeted Moses, who is on loan from Chelsea.

“They have every right to protest and not be killed for it. #PrayForNigeria.”