BT Sports: Victor Moses Offers £20,000 Financial Support To Former Club

Nigerian forward Victor Moses to help alleviate a little the financial struggles of his former club Wigan Athletic, has declared £20,000 support to the championship club.

The donation was confirmed by the chairperson of Wigan Athletic fan base, Caroline Molyneux.

The overall target by the club’s supporters is to raise up to £750,000 to help support the club. The deficit reduced to £100,000 after the £200,000 contribution by Moses.

Molyneux explained that the gesture by Moses was really appreciated because it came at a period when they needed it.

He said that the player didn’t want his name mentioned, but the supporters deemed it fit that it would be appropriate for him to get deserved recognition.

“He is loved here at the club and no doubt a marvelous football player. We hope that one day he will find his way back and once more feature for the club in competitive games.