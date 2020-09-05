BT Sports: Victor Osimhen Bags Second Hat-Trick In Napoli Friendly Win

Super eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, yesterday evening scored his second hat-trick for his new club, Napoli in their 4-0 victory against Italian third division side, Teramo.

His three goals against Teramo took his tally to six in two pre-season friendlies for the club.

Osimhen, 21, joined the Serie A side last month from Lille.

BREAKINGTIMES recalls that the Osimhen had grabbed a debut hat-trick for his club last week as Napoli demolished L’Aquila 11-0 in a friendly encounter.

The attacker netted an early first goal for Napoli after just four minutes into the game before Hirving Lozano doubled the lead for Gennaro Gattuso’s men.

He then scored two goals in the second half of the encounter to give Napoli the victory against Teramo.

In the 75th minute, he was substituted for Fernando Llorente.