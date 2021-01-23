BT Sports: Victor Osimhen Recovers From COVID-19

By Seun Adeuyi

Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has recovered from the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

It could be recalled that the Nigerian international player tested positive for the virus upon his return to his club from the Christmas holiday.

In a tweet, Napoli had said the player was currently asymptomatic and has not come into contact with the rest of the squad.

The Italian club side, however, in a tweet via its Twitter handle on Friday confirmed that Osimhen received a negative result from the lastest test conducted.

The tweet said, “We would like to inform the public that Victor Osimhen who tested positive for the coronavirus disease has recovered from the infection. Osimhen received a negative result from the last swab test.”