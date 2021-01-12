BT Sports: Victor Osimhen Tests Positive After Second COVID-19 Test

By Seun Adeuyi

Napoli’s record-signing and Nigeria International, Victor Osimhen remains positive for COVID-19 after a fresh test was conducted on him on Monday.

This was confirmed by the Italian club on their official Twitter handle.

The striker first tested positive for the virus upon return to Naples on New Year’s Day, after spending time in Nigeria.

In some videos, Osimhen was seen dancing without a facemask, while his guests also broke COVID-19 protocols, which angered manager Gennaro Gattuso and the club’s fans.

After 10 days in isolation, Napoli, however announced the player was still positive.

The Italian club wrote on their Twitter handle, “The molecular nasopharyngeal swab carried out this (Monday) morning to the footballer Victor Osimhen, resulted in a positive result in Covid-19. The player will repeat the test this week.”

The forward has already missed a significant number of games this season, as he has been out of action since suffering a shoulder injury while on international duty last November.