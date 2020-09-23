0 comments

BT Sports: Vidal Joins Inter For 1 million Euros From Barcelona

by on September 23, 2020
 

Spanish club Barcelona, on Tuesday announced it have completed a deal to sell Arturo Vidal to Inter Milan for 1 million euros ($1.17 million).

In a statement, Barca said: “Barcelona and Inter Milan have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Arturo Vidal. The Italian team will pay FC Barcelona 1 million euros in variables.”

Vidal joined Barce in 2018 and played 96 games for the Catalans, scoring 11 goals. He helped them win La Liga in his first year in Spain.

He will be reunited with Antonio Conte at Inter, the coach he played for at Juventus between 2011 and 2015.

READ  BT Sports: You Joined The Wrong Team — Carlo Ancelotti Tells Thiago Alcantara After Liverpool Move
Sports

BT sports

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 