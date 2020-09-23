BT Sports: Vidal Joins Inter For 1 million Euros From Barcelona

Spanish club Barcelona, on Tuesday announced it have completed a deal to sell Arturo Vidal to Inter Milan for 1 million euros ($1.17 million).

In a statement, Barca said: “Barcelona and Inter Milan have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Arturo Vidal. The Italian team will pay FC Barcelona 1 million euros in variables.”

Vidal joined Barce in 2018 and played 96 games for the Catalans, scoring 11 goals. He helped them win La Liga in his first year in Spain.

He will be reunited with Antonio Conte at Inter, the coach he played for at Juventus between 2011 and 2015.