BT Sports: “We Need To Maintain Our Focus As Nothing Has Been Won Yet” – Bayern Coach, Flick

Bayern Munich’s head coach, Hansi Flick believes that there’s more work to be done, if the club is to finally triumph in winning the much elusive UEFA Champions League Title.

Also Recall that Flick, before this onslaught, was assistant coach to Germany’s National Team that mauled Brazil 7-1 in the FIFA World Cup in 2014. Asked to Compare both victories, he replied, “I don’t dwell in the past, as that is beyond us. What matters is now”, he added.

However, during his post match conference, he has confirmed that nothing has been yet won by his club, and at such his players remain disciplined and focus.

“We played well and really deserved to win, however, the battle just began and we must replicate performance of this quality if we are to arrive at our preferred destination.

He further said that the boys must now with immediacy recover for their Semifinal game against either Manchester City or Olympique Lyonnais.