BT Sports: We Spent N175.5m On Rehabilitation Of 2 Stadiums — Katsina State Government

“We spent a total of N175.5 million on the rehabilitation of two stadiums in Kano State,” the state government has said.

Sani Danlami, Commissioner for Sports and Social Development, disclosed this while listing the achievements of the ministry in Katsina, on Wednesday.

Danladi said while N64.2 million was used for the completion of abandoned Township Sports Complex in the state, N111.3 million was spent on rehabilitation and upgrading of Malumfashi Township Stadium.

He said, “This is aimed at developing sporting activities among youths in the state.”

The commissioner said while N9.25 million was spent on the evacuation and rehabilitation of lunatics from the streets, N1.57 million was used for the repatriation of IDPs within and outside the state.