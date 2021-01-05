BT Sports: Why Liverpool Lost 1-0 To Southampton — Klopp

Liverpool Head Coach, Jurgen Klopp, has said that his team lost 1-0 to Southampton in the English Premier League on Monday night because the Reds had a bad start in the encounter.

Klopp, at his post-match press conference, said that Liverpool played completely into Southampton’s hands and gave the game away to the hosts.

Southampton defeated Liverpool at St Mary’s Stadium. Danny Ings’s first-half goal was enough to grab the win.

According to Klopp, “A big one, to be honest. Very frustrating, just because it’s so unnecessary, but it still happens.

“We had a bad start in the game, we played completely into Southampton’s hands and gave the game away, we’ve to admit now, in the first few minutes because after that we weren’t calm enough to create the opportunities to turn it around.

“The first half was massively influenced by the start, but with the break, it meant we could settle it a little bit.

“Then we were dominant in the right areas, had the moments, but then the decision-making was not that good. The last pass, we missed the last pass.”

Liverpool will play Aston Villa in the FA Cup third-round tie on Friday.