BT Sports: Why Manchester City Lost 5-2 To Leicester City — Pep Guardiola

Manchester City Head Coach, Pep Guardiola, has reacted after his team lost 5-2 to Leicester City on Sunday in the Premier League.

Guardiola balmed the defeat on Leicester City’s tactics.

Winger Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring inside five minutes with a thunderous volley, before Jamie Vardy equalised from the spot in the 37th minute.

After the break, Leicester seemed to score every time they ventured the forward and Pep’s team will be embarrassed by their performance.

As City’s defence were exposed by Leicester, their attack was blunt, with natural strikers Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus injured.

But Guardiola has blamed the Foxes’ style for their loss at the Etihad.

In a chance with reporters, Guardiola said, “They didn’t want to play, they defended so deep and just wanted to counter-attack. They scored the first time they arrived and had three penalties in total, so it was very difficult for us. The lack of creating chances made us nervous and anxious.”