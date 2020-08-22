BT Sports: Willian Says He Joined Arsenal To Win Champions League

Former Chelsea Winger, Willian has made a shocking revelation, saying a key factor in his decision to join Arsenal was head coach Mikel Arteta’s plan to win the UEFA Champions League in the next three seasons.

The Brazilian winger made this known, while speaking exclusively to The Sun.

He confirmed the target for himself and his new club – whom he joined on a free transfer after leaving Chelsea – is to reach the pinnacle of European football.

Arteta led Arsenal to an FA Cup triumph last season but the club finished 10 points off the Champions League qualification places.

Willian, however, has belief in his new boss that European football will not only return to the Emirates Stadium, but that the team will be successful in it.

He said, “One of the reasons I wanted a three-year deal was to be part of a plan, not just a player passing through. When I talked with the manager he told me why he needed me for three years.

“It was that he first wanted to qualify for the Champions League and win it by the time I left. That was what I wanted to hear.

“I was at Chelsea for seven years and won everything except the Champions League. Hopefully this move will give me the trophy.”