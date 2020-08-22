BT Sports: With Level Of Investment, It Is A Failure That PSG Have Not Won Champions League – Mourinho

Former Tottenham Football Club Manager, Jose Mourinho believes that by now, Paris Saint-Germain are supposed to have won the Uefa Champions League, taking into account the caliber of players in the squad.

Mourinho doesn’t considers PSG’s triumph in domestic titles as a success, saying that reason they spend so much on players, is to win the much elusive Champions League trophy.

According to him, “I think it is a failure on their part, considering the investment poured into the club for five, six years now.

“They have professional footballers who are capable of bringing home the trophy, they have at their disposal, Neymar; Cavani; Mbappe; and Thiago Silva. That’s is why I see it a failure that the trophy is yet to be won by them”, he said.

He stated that he is sure the players will be relishing the opportunity of delivering at the biggest stage of their professional career; since its their first final, I am sure they will approach it with everything they have got.

The club in past seasons have continued suffering heart break during quarter-final stage of the competition. However, there has been progress this time around as they have beaten Atalanta and Leipzig.

They also have the chance of lifting the trophy for the very first time in the club’s history, when they take on Bayern Munich in Lisbon on Sunday.