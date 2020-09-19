BT Sports: You Joined The Wrong Team — Carlo Ancelotti Tells Thiago Alcantara After Liverpool Move

Everton Head Coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has said that Spanish Midfielder, Thiago Alcantara joined the wrong team, following his move to English Premier League Champions Liverpool.

Alcantara and Ancelotti worked together at Bayern Munich during the 2016/2017 season.

He has now signed for Everton’s Merseyside rivals, Liverpool, after winning the Champions League with Bayern last season.

“Breaks my heart, breaks my heart,” Ancelotti told the Echo. The only good thing about this signing is that he is a neighbour and that’s it. I think he chose the wrong team.

“He could choose the blue team, not the red team. I am joking. He is a fantastic player and my friend, Jurgen, will be happy,” Ancelotti was quoted to have told the Echo.