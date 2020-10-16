BT Sports: West Ham Sign Benrahma on loan from Brentford

West Ham have completed the signing of Sa’id Benrahma on a season-long loan from Brentford.

The 25-year-old Algerian footballer had been due to sign a permanent deal for the East London side, but complications with his medical prompted West Ham to renegotiate the terms of the transfer.

A fee of about £4m was paid to sign Benrahma on loan and agreement have been made with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season for about £21m,plus £5m in add-ons.

“I’m very, very happy to be a part of this team,” Benrahma told the club’s website. “West Ham is a historic club, which has been in the Premier League for a very long time. It included and still includes good players. It’s a massive club in England.

“I spoke to the manager, so I know exactly what he expects from me. I’ll try to meet his expectations on the pitch because he’s put faith in me and hopefully I can give it back on the pitch.

The Algerian winger will take the number nine shirt after becoming the fourth summer signing for Westham United.