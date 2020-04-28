BTS Boy Band Postpone ‘Map Of The Soul’ World Tour

The Popular BTS Boy Band is a seven member south korean boy band which was initially formed in 2010 in Seoul. They are also known as the Bangtan Boys and mostly write and produce their music, their music include a wide range of music genres focuses more on youthful exuberance, mental health, complex issues and individualism.

The boy band have recently postponed their world wide tour in a public notice due to the Governments ban on mass gatherings because of the Covid19 pandemic. The boyband management has said that their utmost priority presently is the safety of their artists and their Fans.

The BTS management revealed that it will be difficult to begin the tour based on the strict restrictions on cross border movements. The Team explained that it will be difficult to give a date when the tour will resume and have decided to cancel the previous tour schedule and developed a new schedule .

See press releases below