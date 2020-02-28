Buba Galadima says his families are scattered in relatives’ houses

A former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Alhaji Buba Galadima, has said that his family members are now ‘scattered’ with relatives over the seizure of his houses by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The corporation had announced the taken over of the residence and company of Alhaji Galadima, over “debts to the tune of N900 million”.

But Galadima said the development was a witch-hunt and threatened to sleep outside the house, located in Wuse II, Abuja, so that Nigerians can see his plight.

Galadima was however quoted by DailyTrust as saying that while he travelled to Lagos state over the matter, his families including wife, children and grandchildren were relocated to relatives’ houses in the FCT.

“They (AMCON) have taken over the house and the family are ‘scattered’ here and there with relatives. I am in Lagos to see the lawyers who handled the matter and some other issues,” Galadima said.

He also said that, he initially resisted the take-over bid with 30 Policemen who came to effect the take-over.

He said he later agreed to move, but noted that the Policemen have been reduced to six.

“The Policemen that came were respectful and friendly. They were 30 before and we now see that they have been reduced to six,” Galadima said.