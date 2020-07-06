0 comments

#Bubonic Plague: China Reports Suspected Case In Inner Mongolia

As the world fights to contain the novel coronavirus, again China has confirmed a possible outbreak of the bubonic plague also known as Black Death.


Chinese health officials have confirmed that one herdsman in Inner Mongolia has been infected with the bubonic plague as diagonised on Sunday.


According to the health officials the man who was diagnosed with the plague is in a stable condition and currently receiving treatment in a medical facility.


The commission also issued a third-level alert, the second lowest in a four-level system, warning people against hunting, eating or transporting potentially infected animals, particularly marmots, and to report any dead or diseased rodents.

The city government said it had put in place plague-prevention  measures that would remain in force for the rest of the year.

The bubonic plague first recorded at the turn of the 20th century is  highly infectious and often fatal disease that is transmitted by fleas that become infected and spread mostly by rodents.

In Inner Mongolia, the host is often marmots that live in rural areas.

According to World Health Organisation, WHO, the Plague is an infectious disease caused by Yersinia pestis, a zoonotic bacteria, usually found in small mammals and their fleas. 

People can contract plague if they are in bitten by infected fleas and develop the bubonic form of plague. Sometimes bubonic plague progresses to pneumonic plague when the bacteria reach the lungs.

Bubonic plague has a mortality rate of 30% to 60%, while the pneumonic form is fatal in the absence of treatment. Both types have good recovery rates if people are treated in time.

Bubonic plague is the most common form of the plague but cannot be easily transmitted between people, WHO says.

