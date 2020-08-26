Buhari Advocates For Concrete Reforms In The Judiciary During NBA Conference

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the judiciary needs to take responsibility by coming up with urgent reforms that will help improve their activities in the future.

The president disclosed this during the opening of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, 2020 Annual General Conference held virtually.

Buhari who was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo noted that members of the legal profession are crucial to our democracy, while highlighting key areas he thinks urgently needs reforms in the judiciary.

He said, “Stepping Forward as theme of the NBA conference means taking responsibility. So reform is urgent”.

1. Terribly slow pace of trials in our courts: Why can’t we have time limits for all cases?

2. Multiple & conflicting orders of courts: eg 8 different conflicting rulings on the recent APC matter

3. Seeming bias over technical issues: outcomes of cases must make sense to ordinary people: lawyers and non lawyers alike. Triumph of technicalities open a door of suspicion

4. Appointments of judges: we should get the best from different sections of the country.

On security: we require full cooperation of all. People ask what is Buhari doing regarding criminal matters? But most offenses are State offenses. Police investigates, but States prosecute.

He called for partnership of the Federal Government and states and between the Executives, Legislature and Judiciary to help drive Judicial reforms.

“Let us pledge that in the coming years we will work together as one to build a Nigeria that would be the 4th largest population by the next 60 years”, he added.

The conference begins today August 26 through to 29and will be attended virtually by all registered members of the association.

The theme for the 2020 conference is “A United Nigeria The Myths and The Next Generation” and will have speakers like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon Justice Tanko Mohammed, former President Olusegun Obasanjo amongst other notable individuals in the country.