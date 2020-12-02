Buhari Agrees To Honour Reps Invitation

By Adejumo Enock

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has agreed to address the House of Representatives.

This was disclosed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamilla on Wednesday.

According to Channels Tv’s Twitter handle, @channelstv, the speaker stated that the President has agreed to the request of the lawmakers to address them on the state of insecurity in the country.

It further stated that the Speaker disclosed that a date has been agreed on and that it will be communicated soon.

Gbajabiamila further noted that the President is more concerned than most on the insecurity of the nation and will speak to the Nigerian people through their representatives soon.

Recall that the House had on Tuesday in a motion resolved to invite the President to brief them on the break down of the security system in the country and what the government is doing to protect the lives and properties of it’s citizens.