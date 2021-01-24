Buhari an incapable, inefficient leader – Ex-INEC Boss, Jega

Ex-chairman of Nigeria’s electoral body, (INEC), Attahiru Jega,

has lambasted the Buhari-led administration over its incompetence and laziness in handling issues that threatens National stability.

Mr. Jega, on Sunday said that the Nigerian President who was reelected for a second term in 2019 to improve welfarism of Nigerians has so far been overwhelmingly disappointing and displayed much incompetence since assuming leadership in 2015.

“It is unfortunate that President Buhari disappointed so many hopefuls”, Jega continued.

However, the president still has time to amend broken ties if he has the capacity to do that. Honestly, his administration has been very disappointing”.

Also, controversial fiscal policies of the Buhari-led government has crippled the Nigerian economy to an underwhelming level.

“The Nation under Buhari has also witnessed resurgence of terrorism, armed banditry, kidnapping and continuos herdsmen attacks”, Jega continued.