Buhari And Obasanjo Unite In Ethiopia At The African Union Summit

Nigerian Ruler, Buhari and his predecessor, Obasanjo, met at the 33rd African Union summit in Addis Ababa, on Sunday, February 9.

The two leaders put their political differences aside as they were seen all smiles as they greeted each other at the summit – Obasanjo, as a result of his critical open letters, has had several clashes with the presidency in the last few years President Muhammadu Buhari and his predecessor, former president Olusegun Obasanjo, reunited at the opening ceremony of the 33rd African Union summit in Addis Ababa, on Sunday, February 9.



The president had left Nigeria for the summit on Friday, February 7, alongside state governors like Hope Uzodinma of Imo and Ben Ayade of Cross River. Others in the president’s entourage are some senators and top officials in the ministry of foreign affairs including Geoffrey Onyeama. Also included in the list are National Security Adviser (NSA) Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), and Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.





Note that ex-President Obasanjo has been a staunch critic of the Buhari administration since his first term in power. In the build up to the 2019 elections, the former president advised President Buhari not to seek re-election and went ahead to endorse Atiku Abubakar who contested on the platform of the lead opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Obasanjo, as a result of his critical open letters, has had several clashes with the presidency in the last few years.



Similarly, it was earlier reported that Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Jonathan, said he was delighted as he met Obasanjo at the world summit 2020 held in Seoul, South Korea. Jonathan on Monday, February 4, in a post on Facebook, said he and Obasanjo joined leaders from across the world to make a case for lasting peace, interdependence and shared values among the world’s peoples and nations. He disclosed that he and Obasanjo made contributions on how to make the troubled world peaceful.

Jonathan said following the summit his faith was renewed in the belief that more commitment is required from all stakeholders in the pursuit of global peace.

