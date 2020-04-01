Buhari And Osinbajo Have Been Earning 50 Percent Of Their Salaries Since First Term – Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser to Nigerian Ruler on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has said that his Principal, Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo have been earning fifty percent of their salaries since the beginning of their administration.

He disclosed this when asked if his Boss and his Vice will follow the lead of the members of the 9th National Assembly in donating half of their salaries, in support of the fight against Covid19.

Femi Adesina disclosed that both Buhari and Osinbajo directed that they should be paid fifty percent of their salaries and it has been on since the beginning of their administration in 2015.

He said:

“I can’t say for sure; the members of the federal cabinet are donating 50 per cent of their March salaries.”

“Already, the Vice President and the President are earning 50 per cent. Right from the beginning of the administration (the first term), they had elected to earn half of the salaries they should earn … to ask them to do more will be a voluntary thing.”

However, he did not say what the other halves of the salaries were used for.