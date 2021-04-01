Buhari Angry Over Coup Attempt In Niger Republic

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the attempted coup in Niger Republic.

Buhari’s reaction was issued Wednesday night by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman.

The Nigerian leader urged African heads to remain united against coups and warned plotters to learn a lesson from history on the consequences.

Buhari said any illegal effort to depose a democratically elected government was despicable and unacceptable.

He had a telephone conversation with Mahamadou Issoufou, the outgoing Niger President, on the situation.

Buhari warned that the international community is hostile to the change of government by violent and unconstitutional means.

He told military political adventurers to respect the will of the people and respect constitutional order.

Buhari said he was particularly concerned about the negative impact of coups on African stability, peace and progress.

The president stressed that the involvement of the military in violent change is doing more harm than good to the continent.

Meanwhile, some arrests have been made in connection with a coup attempt. President-elect Mohamed Bazoum is expected to be sworn in Friday.