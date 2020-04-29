Buhari Appoints 38 Members To The Board Of The Federal Character Commission

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari has appointed 38 persons to the board of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

In a letter on Tuesday, the president asked the senate to confirm the appointees. He based his request on section 154 (1) of the constitution as amended.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan read the letter on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.

The letter read: “In compliance with the provision of section 154 (1) of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, I write to request for confirmation by the senate for 38 nominees as chairman and members of the Federal Character Commission.”

The development is coming about two months after the senate asked Buhari to reconstitute the FCC board.

The agency has had only one commissioner out of the 37 as required by law. Abdullahi Halidu Shinkafi, the lone commissioner, has retired.

Here is a list of those newly appointed by the president: