Buhari Appoints Another Kinsman, Garba as FCT Chief Judge

Muhammadu Buhari, the President of Nigeria has asked the Senate to approve the appointment of another of his kinsmen, Salisu Garba as the acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court.

The President’s letter was read at plenary by Ahmad Lawan, the Senate President.

Garba was in January 2021 sworn-in as acting Chief Judge of the FCT High Court following the retirement of Justice Ishaq Bello from the position.

He was sworn-in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad.

Garba hails from Malumfashi local government area of Katsina, which incidentally is Buhari’s home state.

He was called to the bar in 1984, and he completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 1985.

Garba was appointed as a magistrate of the FCT high court in 1989. In 1997, he became the chief registrar of the FCT high court.

He was appointed a judge of the FCT high court in 1998.